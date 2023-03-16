KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Results outside the World Cup have no bearing on the tournament
As history shows England should not be written off after their Six Nations thrashing at the hands of France
16 March 2023 - 21:34 By Mark Keohane
The French dined on English roast beef and the way they devoured the main course was a culinary delight, but the 53-10 result will have little significance come the World Cup. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Results outside the World Cup have no bearing on the tournament
As history shows England should not be written off after their Six Nations thrashing at the hands of France
The French dined on English roast beef and the way they devoured the main course was a culinary delight, but the 53-10 result will have little significance come the World Cup. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos