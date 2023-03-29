Sport

Blast from the past: Socceroos edge Bafana Bafana in London

Today in SA sport history: March 30

29 March 2023 - 21:47
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1985 — Piet Crous makes the first defence of his WBA cruiserweight title as he stops American Randy Stephens in the third round at Sun City. Stephens, who retired after that fight, had previously campaigned as a heavyweight, getting knocked out by SA hope Kallie Knoetze in 1979 and American star Ken Norton the year before that. He had gone the distance against Gerrie Coetzee earlier in 1978, losing the decision over 10 rounds...

