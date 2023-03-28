Blast from the past: Late Zungu equaliser salvages draw against Super Eagles
Today in SA sport history: March 29
28 March 2023 - 20:50
2003 — Bafana Bafana beat Madagascar 2-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium. Lesley Manyathela netted in the second half and Ando Ramarojaona was credited with an own goal in the 82nd minute...
Blast from the past: Late Zungu equaliser salvages draw against Super Eagles
Today in SA sport history: March 29
2003 — Bafana Bafana beat Madagascar 2-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium. Lesley Manyathela netted in the second half and Ando Ramarojaona was credited with an own goal in the 82nd minute...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos