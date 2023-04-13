Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Let’s remove refereeing inconsistencies and get back to an even contest

Rugby fans deserve to watch a 15 versus 15 contest, and not have the spectacle ruined by an overzealous match official

13 April 2023 - 22:31 By Mark Keohane

Punish the player. Don’t punish the fans. Match officials are handing out red and yellow cards as if they are advertising flyers. It is destroying the game of rugby...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Awesome Wiese sets the pace for No 8s Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Pretoria and Bulls rugby decline is baffling Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers opt to take the high road against Leinster in Dublin Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Dublin proves a reality check for Stormers Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Results outside the World Cup have no bearing on the tournament Sport

Most read

  1. Trainer Edwards agrees with Rassie: Boks more primed now than in 2019 Sport
  2. Mhlakwana traversed mountains of Lesotho seeking Two Oceans win Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Hansie sacked after coming clean about dealings with ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Clubs need stability, not a revolving door of coaches Sport
  5. With law changes on the cards orange may be the new yellow in rugby Sport

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court
G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach