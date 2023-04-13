KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Let’s remove refereeing inconsistencies and get back to an even contest
Rugby fans deserve to watch a 15 versus 15 contest, and not have the spectacle ruined by an overzealous match official
13 April 2023 - 22:31 By Mark Keohane
Punish the player. Don’t punish the fans. Match officials are handing out red and yellow cards as if they are advertising flyers. It is destroying the game of rugby...
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Let’s remove refereeing inconsistencies and get back to an even contest
Rugby fans deserve to watch a 15 versus 15 contest, and not have the spectacle ruined by an overzealous match official
Punish the player. Don’t punish the fans. Match officials are handing out red and yellow cards as if they are advertising flyers. It is destroying the game of rugby...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos