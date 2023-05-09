MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, Goldfingers reached far
Any story about Sundowns without the mention of Alex Shakoane will be incomplete, because for about four decades, he was the face of the club
09 May 2023 - 20:42
For the first time in my journalism career, I find myself guilty of allowing emotions to get the better of me. ..
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, Goldfingers reached far
Any story about Sundowns without the mention of Alex Shakoane will be incomplete, because for about four decades, he was the face of the club
For the first time in my journalism career, I find myself guilty of allowing emotions to get the better of me. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos