He was a key part of Sundowns’ brand: Safa president, football legends mourn the death of Alex Shakoane

Tributes continue to pour in for long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane, who died on Sunday.

Shakoane has been one of the popular faces for Sundowns over the years, having been with the club since its formative years in the 1970s.

According to reports, Shakoane battled illness and was in hospital for a while before his untimely death.

Those who know him well have described him as a football public relations guru and excellent administrator of the beautiful game.

Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba has described Shakoane’s death as not just a big loss for the club but for the South African football fraternity.

The Cameroonian also revealed that it was Shakoane who first approached him to join Sundowns.