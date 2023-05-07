Soccer

Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies

07 May 2023 - 20:18 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane has died.
Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane has died.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Prominent Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane has died 

The news of Shakoane's death was confirmed by Sundowns on Sunday.

The club said it’s deeply saddened by the untimely passing of its long-serving communications manager and staunch supporter. 

“Alex Shakoane loved Mamelodi Sundowns immensely and was a loyal servant of football in Mamelodi, Tshwane and the whole of South Africa,” said the club in a statement. 

“He was involved in Sundowns from its formative years in the 1970s.” Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe said the Motsepe family, the board, the supporters and all the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family mourn the passing of Shakoane whom they all loved dearly. 

“Bra Alex’s life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns, and we will miss his unique contributions and larger than life personality,” Motsepe said. 

The club said further details regarding the memorial and funeral service will be announced in due course. 

According to media reports, Shakoane was hospitalised after he suffered a stroke.

MORE:

Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire

The race for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is going down to the wire next Sunday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe tendered his resignation to the president of the association Danny Jordaan on Friday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa ready to play hardball with SABC

This begs the question: why should the football association be constrained to sell its rights to the SABC, often at a fraction of what Safa would get ...
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

Stadium team working hard to produce good pitch for Soweto derby

FNB Stadium ground staff are working around the clock to ensure the pitch is in pristine condition for the crunch Nedbank Cup semifinal between ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources Soccer
  2. 'The sleeping giant is awake' - Pitso Mosimane on Al-Ahli's promotion to Saudi ... Soccer
  3. ‘I haven’t received one cent for the transfer of Iqraam’ — SuperSport CEO ... Soccer
  4. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs and Pirates star Siphelele Mthembu urges players to stop ... Soccer

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters