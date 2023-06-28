Blast from the past: Boks thrash Argentina in Springs
Today in SA sport history: June 29
28 June 2023 - 21:09
1974 — Future world champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula suffers the first stoppage defeat of his career in his eighth bout as a professional. He lost on a fourth-round technical knockout to Joe Ngidi junior, but would go on to avenge the loss in style nearly two years later. By the time Mathebula, South Africa’s first black world champion, retired he had been stopped in five of his nine career defeats...
