Blast from the past: Guscott drops in to break Bok hearts

Today in SA sport history: June 28

27 June 2023 - 20:41
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Bob Catterall scores 120 for his second consecutive Test century on the opening day of South Africa’s second Test against England at Lord’s. With Fred Susskind making 64, SA totalled 273. England went on to reply with 531/2 declared, featuring a double century by opener Jack Hobbs and two tons and a half-century. The home side went on to win the match by an innings and 18 runs, the exact margin of victory as the first Test in which Catterall also scored 120. ..

