Blast from the past: Osler boots Boks to victory over All Blacks in Durban
Today in SA sport history: June 30
29 June 2023 - 22:20
1928 — The Springboks and New Zealand play their first-ever Test in South Africa, facing off in Durban. Bok winger Jack Slater scores the only try of the match, but with flyhalf great Bennie Osler on form with the boot, nailing two penalties and adding two drops, worth four points apiece in those days, the home side score a comfortable 17-0 victory...
