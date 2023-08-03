Sport

Blast from the past: Thugwane makes history in Atlanta

Today in SA sport history: August 4

03 August 2023 - 21:25
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1956 — The Springboks beat the All Blacks 8-3 in the second Test in Wellington to draw level in the four-match series at 1-1. Forwards Salty du Rand and Daan Retief scored tries, with fullback Basie Vivier adding a conversion...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Banyana Banyana have done it again and again, against all odds Sport
  2. Four PSL teams who seem certain to battle relegation in 2023-24 Sport
  3. Rassie throws book at how transformation is misunderstood Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bok wing makes Nomis(take) with two tries against Wallabies Sport
  5. Blast from the past: It’s the Morne Steyn show as Boks down All Blacks Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Ntini’s 10-wicket haul spearheads Lord’s Test win over ... Sport

Latest

  1. How retirement, golf and boxing got Kevin Anderson back playing at 37 Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boks brains trust must realise consistency is king Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Bet on Le Roux to prove his naysayers wrong again Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  5. Four PSL teams who seem certain to battle relegation in 2023-24 Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem