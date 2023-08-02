Sport

Four PSL teams who seem certain to battle relegation in 2023-24

TimesLIVE Premium identifies four teams who seem sure to fight relegation, and why

02 August 2023 - 20:59
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

There’s no season that starts without relegation candidates. In the Premier Soccer League (PSL) the job of identifying a few of them has never been as easy as in the coming season...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. John Comitis puts staggering price of more than R30m on in-demand Mayo Soccer
  2. Sundowns announce new coaching role for Surprise Moriri Soccer
  3. Edson Castillo is the real deal, say Kaizer Chiefs players and coach Soccer
  4. When it’s Benni nobody talks: Chippa coach Mammila upset at criticisms Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena bullish for a difficult season Soccer

Latest

  1. Four PSL teams who seem certain to battle relegation in 2023-24 Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Banyana Banyana have done it again and again, against all odds Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Ntini’s 10-wicket haul spearheads Lord’s Test win over ... Sport
  4. Motherhood and 100 Tests: Netball Proteas’ Pretorius takes it all in her stride Sport
  5. Boks' class of 2023 in better shape than 2019, but caps are not everything Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem