Boks crush Wales as they continue to gear up for the World Cup
This time the Principality Stadium was not bathed in the artificial light that routinely beams down from its roof.
Instead, it was left open and it allowed the Springboks to bask in the Welsh sun and run out to a 52-16 victory.
Metaphorically, speaking it was perhaps the perfect platform for captain Siya Kolisi, prop Ox Nche and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse to emerge from the shadow injury had placed them under.
They all played their part as the ruthless World Champions, looked like a team befitting that title.
It has to be said, however, this was a Wales team that had a paucity of caps, and perhaps more telling cool heads it could fit.
Dan Biggar, Liam Williams and Alex Cuthbert were all missing and it meant the home team's backline only had 39 Tests caps between them.
That said, Wales, or at least the individuals that made up their match 23 had a lot to play for with coach Warren Gatland to reveal his Rugby World Cup team by Monday
The Boks played what was in front of them and they seized the opportunities that came their way.
Often the pressure they applied, especially in defence forced Wales into error.
They mauled with menace, their scrum packed a punch with Nche adding his weight in the second half and they are increasingly at ease when in possession.
Perhaps most pleasing though, was the performance of the men from the infirmary.
There was no easing back into proceedings for Kolisi, who was told to empty his tank in the first half, and he did that.
He was industrious and did not look like a man who had been out since April as he involved himself and got into the thick of things.
His potency in the wider channels helped set up the first try when he created enough space for hooker Malcolm Marx to dot down in the corner.
He committed two defenders and deftly offloaded to Marx who crashed in from close range.
In the 22nd minute, however, RG Snyman exploited absent defence around the ruck before Marx marauded some more and the Boks hit left and right from the resultant breakdowns before another splendid Willie le Roux offload put Canan Moodie in for his third Test try.
He also scored against Argentina in his previous match and is making a case for the No14 in Marseille next month.
Cheslin Kolbe, however, is the incumbent and proved typically elusive when he was presented opportunity.
Behind the scrum, Hendrikse routinely ticked boxes.
He was the architect of Jesse Kriel's try when his box kick bounced favourably and allowed him to initiate a sweeping surge up field.
The Boks held a 24-9 advantage at the break but had to overcome a slightly scrappy start.
The Boks were initially unconvincing under the high ball with the first three, all sent up by Wales, fell favourably for the hosts.
Kolbe stayed down as early as the third minute after he was tackled while still in the air trying to field a Le Roux cross kick.
He let out a few 'phews' as he got to his feet, and so did South Africa.
Replacement Damian Willemse scored a second half try but was soon after involved in a clash of heads that saw him yellow carded.
Whether he was concussed was not immediately clear.
Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and head coach Jacques Nienaber have been fine tuning the team that next week against the All Blacks should very closely resemble the match day 23 that will do battle with Scotland in their RWC opener in Marseille on September 10.
They will have lots to choose from.
Moodie again blossomed scoring two tries and walked off with the man of the match award.
Jesse Kriel also scored a brace.
Kriel showed though he isn't the injured Lukhanyo Am, he has the power and prowess to make the No13 jersey bulge.
Both his tries came off Wales' mistakes but in both cases he not only had the wherewithal to present himself in the right position, he also showed the determination to make it count.
Though he was again lukewarm off the kicking tee in the first half, Libbok's distribution was exceptional.
Libbok though was again cold off the tee in the first half missing three of his four attempts.
Scorers
Wales (9) 16
Try: Sam Parry. Conversion: Cai Evans. Penalties: Sam Costelow (3)
South Africa (24) – 52
Tries: Jesse Kriel (2), Canan Moodie (2), Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse, a penalty try. Conversions: Manie Libbok (5).