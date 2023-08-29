Blast from the past: Viljoen lands bronze in Beijing’s Bird’s Nest
Today in SA sport history: August 30
29 August 2023 - 20:48
1965 — Colin Bland scores 127 as SA set England a target of 399 in the final third Test at the Oval. The match ended in a draw the next day with the visitors claiming a 1-0 series triumph, only their second such victory in England. The home side, however, gave it a go, reaching 308/4 when stumps were drawn. They were grittier than they’d been in their first innings of 202, during which Peter Pollock took 5/43...
