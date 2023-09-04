Bafana’s Foster, Mothiba, Lepasa can be potent weapon for Broos at Afcon
The coach has two strikers competing at the highest club level and another who seemingly cannot stop scoring domestically
04 September 2023 - 21:15
Lebo Mothiba’s call-up and Lyle Foster’s breakthrough into Premier League football give Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos an almost unheard of phenomenon to test in this month’s two friendlies — two top-flight European-based strikers, and how they might fit together...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.