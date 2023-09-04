Sport

Bafana’s Foster, Mothiba, Lepasa can be potent weapon for Broos at Afcon

The coach has two strikers competing at the highest club level and another who seemingly cannot stop scoring domestically

04 September 2023 - 21:15 By Marc Strydom

Lebo Mothiba’s call-up and Lyle Foster’s breakthrough into Premier League football give Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos an almost unheard of phenomenon to test in this month’s two friendlies — two top-flight European-based strikers, and how they might fit together...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Broos calls Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi to replace Themba Zwane in Bafana squad Soccer
  2. WATCH | Broos aims for Bafana monster mentality Sport
  3. Chiefs coach Ntseki responds to criticism from Bafana counterpart Broos Soccer
  4. ‘I don’t know’: Bafana coach Broos on merits of Mailula’s move to MLS Soccer

Latest

  1. Bafana’s Foster, Mothiba, Lepasa can be potent weapon for Broos at Afcon Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana are all at sea against Cape Verde Sport
  3. After record-smashing season Gerda Steyn sets sights on Olympic marathon Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks outmuscle All Blacks to win third Test at Newlands Sport
  5. CSA needs to invest in playing more provincial cricket, argues Domingo Sport

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel