Soccer

Chiefs coach Ntseki responds to criticism from Bafana counterpart Broos

01 September 2023 - 09:15
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki during the MTN8 semifinal first leg pre-match press conference.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki during the MTN8 semifinal first leg pre-match press conference.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Molefi Ntseki has resisted the temptation to respond to Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos, who this week said none of Kaizer Chiefs players deserve to play for the senior national team. 

Broos announced the Bafana squad for next week’s friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) without a single player from Chiefs. 

Bafana’s friendly internationals are to prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast from January 13. 

“Firstly if I was the Bafana Bafana coach, I give respect to all the coaches and all the clubs,” said Ntseki. 

"You select players based on your approach to the game, you select players based on their ability and what you want to bring to the game. You select players based on the tactical approach that you have on the game.

“I think if he doesn’t see any of the Kaizer Chiefs players helping him out, it is a choice. Unfortunately we haven’t received any template from anybody to say if you want a player in the national team, these are the things to work out.  

“Unfortunately I can’t comment on whatever he said because I am the Kaizer Chiefs coach and he is the Bafana Bafana coach.” 

Broos said the gap from Sundowns in the league this campaign indicates the Naturena-based team are not at optimal. 

“So yes, Chiefs have to improve. I saw the games — on Saturday I was at the Chiefs game — and I’m sorry, but at the moment there’s no [Chiefs] player who deserves to be a Bafana Bafana player,” Broos said during the week. 

READ MORE:

'There's no Chiefs player who deserves to be in Bafana squad': Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said no Kaizer Chiefs player deserves to be in the national team as he announced his squad on Wednesday for next ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Like super-fit heavyweight boxers, Molefi Ntseki and Rulani Mokwena verbally sparred on Thursday ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg showdown at ...
Sport
17 hours ago

‘I don’t know’: Bafana coach Broos on merits of Mailula’s move to MLS

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos appears not entirely happy that striker Cassius Mailula is playing football for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs grind out welcome second win in succession at Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs ground out a second tough DStv Premiership win in succession, riding their luck with some chances against them and doing enough to edge ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. RUGBY WORLD CUP | France’s nine sparkling stadiums Rugby
  2. Chiefs coach Ntseki responds to criticism from Bafana counterpart Broos Soccer
  3. CSA needs to invest in playing more provincial cricket, argues Domingo Sport
  4. Alcaraz and Medvedev move on at US Open as Isner exits with a bang Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Time for clear head as Western Province decide on the way ... Sport

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...