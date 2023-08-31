‘I don’t know’: Bafana coach Broos on merits of Mailula’s move to MLS

Mailula, given he's lacking in game time having made his debut for Toronto as a 64th-minute substitute in their 2-0 defeat away to Doctor Khumalo's old team Columbus Crew on Sunday, was not included in Broos' squad.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos appears not entirely happy that striker Cassius Mailula is playing football for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Mailula, who should be a key player for Broos in the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast next year if he stays fit, left Mamelodi Sundowns in late July to play football in the US and Canada.
Broos announced his 23-player final squad for next week’s friendlies against Namibia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which are part of preparations for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and next year’s Afcon.
Mailula, given he's lacking in game time having made his debut for Toronto as a 64th-minute substitute in their 2-0 defeat away to Doctor Khumalo's old team Columbus Crew on Sunday, was not included in Broos' squad.
“I don’t know,” Broos responded when asked about the player's decision to move to the US and Canada's MLS rather than a league in Europe.
“I said last year it would be good for Mailula to stay with Sundowns because they play in the Champions League every year and that will be good for his evolution.”
Though Broos suggested he does not fully agree with the move, he added there is a possibility of Mailula improving if he plays regularly at Toronto.
“On the other side, the American competition is not bad and if he can become a regular player that will be good for him. My fear was he doesn’t become a regular player — let's hope he can achieve that regular position in the team and he becomes better.”
Broos was also asked about the inclusion of SuperSport United's young defender Ime Okon, 18, in last week's 36-player preliminary Bafana squad.
“He is a good player. When you look at a defender, the first thing you look at is: is he a defender? Because in modern football they are always talking about building up. You can have all that, but first it is defending, and he is a good defender for a young player who is inexperienced and was thrown in at the deep end this season.
“He is playing good games for SuperSport, he is good in the build-up. He is young and he has to improve and he is an interesting player we will follow in the next weeks and months.”
Bafana meet Namibia on September 9 (3pm) and DRC on September 12 (5pm), with both matches at Orlando Stadium.
