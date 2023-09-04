Broos calls Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi to replace Themba Zwane in Bafana squad

Kaizer Chiefs’ in-form winger Pule Mmodi has received a Bafana Bafana call-up among three players drafted by coach Hugo Broos for another spate of injuries as the squad assembled on Sunday and Monday for this month’s two friendlies.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane, midfield clubmate Teboho Mokoena and Swedish-based midfielder Luke Le Roux are the latest injuries for the games against Namibia on Saturday (3pm) and Democratic Republic of Congo on September 12, both at Orlando Stadium.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster was in camp and arrived for Monday’s training at FNB Stadium, entering the tunnel area chatting to captain Ronwen Williams.