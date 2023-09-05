Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the anticipation before the World Cup that’s the best part
The Rugby World Cup in France is almost upon us and I’m getting that ‘schoolboy’ feeling again
05 September 2023 - 20:41
Spring may be in the air, but so too is the Rugby World Cup, with the opening match set for Friday night, between hosts France and New Zealand, two of the favourites...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.