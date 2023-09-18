Sport

Blast from the past: Boks fall on their swords against Japan in Brighton

Today in SA sport history: September 19

18 September 2023 - 20:24
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1953 — Brothers Jaap and Dolf Bekker score tries as the Springboks bounce back to down Australia 18-8 in the third Test in Durban to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. SA, fielding six debutants that day, including winger Dolf and lock Jan Pickard, scored four tries in all, with rookie centre Danie Rossouw and flanker Basie van Wijk also dotting down...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. OBITUARY | Ian Harries coached at highest level and lived life (and bottle) ... Sport
  2. The only predictable thing about Rassie and Jacques is their unpredictability Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Injury gives Mbonambi the chance to make his Marx Sport
  4. Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Heyns adds to her Olympic medal haul in Sydney Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Wellington thriller Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Poker-faced Sugar Boy wins title fight one-handed Sport

Latest

  1. WXV tournament gold for SA women’s rugby: Boks coach Louis Koen Sport
  2. Etzebeth set for Paris run against Ireland, Pollard stays out Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks fall on their swords against Japan in Brighton Sport
  4. Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Heyns adds to her Olympic medal haul in Sydney Sport

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial