Blast from the past: Boks fall on their swords against Japan in Brighton
Today in SA sport history: September 19
18 September 2023 - 20:24
1953 — Brothers Jaap and Dolf Bekker score tries as the Springboks bounce back to down Australia 18-8 in the third Test in Durban to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. SA, fielding six debutants that day, including winger Dolf and lock Jan Pickard, scored four tries in all, with rookie centre Danie Rossouw and flanker Basie van Wijk also dotting down...
