Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

The only predictable thing about Rassie and Jacques is their unpredictability

The Springbok director of rugby and head coach are continuously innovating and pushing the boundaries

14 September 2023 - 21:04
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are at it again...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Time for clear head as Western Province decide on the way ... Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Judicial committee has scored an Owen goal in the Farrell ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Do the Boks have the personnel to replace injured trio? Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Bet on Le Roux to prove his naysayers wrong again Sport
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | The journey to the World Cup is not a race Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Injury gives Mbonambi the chance to make his Marx Sport
  2. The only predictable thing about Rassie and Jacques is their unpredictability Sport
  3. OBITUARY | Ian Harries coached at highest level and lived life (and bottle) ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Wellington thriller Sport
  5. Bafana scorecard: who raised their hands and who spurned a chance to do so Sport

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case