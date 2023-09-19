Sport

Punt Intended

The natural talents of dogs, from sporting excellence to undying love

Blondie is the second Ridgeback we’ve lost during a Rugby World Cup, after Benji slipped away eight years ago

19 September 2023 - 20:43
David Isaacson Sports reporter

One of the cleanest tackles I’ve ever witnessed was executed by my female Ridgeback Blondie, who died unexpectedly last week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Englishmen are mad dogs? ‘Ruffian’ Farrell deserves a special ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the anticipation before the World Cup that’s the best part Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow ... Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought? Sport

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: horrors and haughty couture in France Sport
  2. The natural talents of dogs, from sporting excellence to undying love Sport
  3. SA gold medallist Mosiako living the dream teaming with idols at world champs Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Parkin pioneers the way for SA’s men swimmers Sport
  5. Etzebeth set for Paris run against Ireland, Pollard stays out Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...
Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant