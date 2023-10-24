Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Tense matches like the Boks’ semifinal take me down memory lane
The Boks’ narrow semifinal victory over England took me back to some nervy club rugby matches in the 1970s
24 October 2023 - 22:16
When Handré Pollard slotted that 78th minute penalty to put the Springboks into the lead for the first time against England, I cheered and then had a chilling flashback to 42 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.