Sport

Bavuma needed in semifinal against Aussies if he is fit: Zondeki

Former Proteas bowler believes Bavuma should be backed and kept in the starting XI for his captaincy abilities if he is fit

14 November 2023 - 22:10 By Anathi Wulushe

If captain Temba Bavuma is deemed fully fit by the medical staff, he should play their ICC World Cup semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, despite his struggles with the bat in the competition, says former Proteas bowler Monde Zondeki. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bavuma improving, but will Proteas consider changing bowling unit for semi? Cricket
  2. Nkwe borrows from Barcelona to form Proteas doctrine titled ‘Artistic Hunters’ Sport
  3. India’s Kuldeep expects tough semifinal for bowlers in Mumbai Cricket
  4. Bavuma showing ‘good objective signs of recovery’, says Proteas management Cricket

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Will the rain be a pain once again for the Proteas? Sport
  2. As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’ Sport
  3. Bavuma needed in semifinal against Aussies if he is fit: Zondeki Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Late Lambie drop goal breaks England hearts Sport
  5. Winning AFL for Sundowns Rulani Mokwena showed he has a nose for gold Sport

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police