Bavuma needed in semifinal against Aussies if he is fit: Zondeki
Former Proteas bowler believes Bavuma should be backed and kept in the starting XI for his captaincy abilities if he is fit
14 November 2023 - 22:10
If captain Temba Bavuma is deemed fully fit by the medical staff, he should play their ICC World Cup semifinal against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, despite his struggles with the bat in the competition, says former Proteas bowler Monde Zondeki. ..
