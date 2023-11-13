Bavuma showing ‘good objective signs of recovery’, says Proteas management

While hardly David Beckham’s metatarsal, news that Temba Bavuma’s hamstring strain is showing signs of improvement will come as a fillip to the player and Proteas three days before their World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Analysis of Bavuma’s hamstring risked becoming the equivalent of the injury suffered by the former England football captain ahead of the 2002 World Cup when illustrations of feet became front page news in the UK.

Thankfully there won’t be a repeat on websites and social media outlets of Bavuma’s thighs.

The Proteas captain partook in Tuesday’s optional training session at Eden Gardens and got through several sprinting drills, while also having a full stint with the bat in the nets. The Proteas’ medical team described Bavuma as having shown “good objective signs of recovery”.

Bavuma picked up the hamstring strain during Friday’s win against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.