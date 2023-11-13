Cricket

Bavuma showing ‘good objective signs of recovery’, says Proteas management

13 November 2023 - 17:58 By Stuart Hess in Kolkata
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Temba Bavuma plays a shot in the Proteas' ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Friday.
Temba Bavuma plays a shot in the Proteas' ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on Friday.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

While hardly David Beckham’s metatarsal, news that Temba Bavuma’s hamstring strain is showing signs of improvement will come as a fillip to the player and Proteas three days before their World Cup semifinal against Australia. 

Analysis of Bavuma’s hamstring risked becoming the equivalent of the injury suffered by the former England football captain ahead of the 2002 World Cup when illustrations of feet became front page news in the UK. 

Thankfully there won’t be a repeat on websites and social media outlets of Bavuma’s thighs.

The Proteas captain partook in Tuesday’s optional training session at Eden Gardens and got through several sprinting drills, while also having a full stint with the bat in the nets. The Proteas’ medical team described Bavuma as having shown “good objective signs of recovery”.

Bavuma picked up the hamstring strain during Friday’s win against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad.

 There had been plenty of speculation about whether Bavuma needed a scan to assess the injury, but it would appear that the treatment he has been given by the team’s medical staff is in fact enough. 

As is the case with any player under an injury cloud his recovery will be closely monitored, and his readiness for Thursday will be tied in with how fares at South Africa’s next training session, which is scheduled for Tuesday night at Eden Gardens. Wednesday afternoon’s session will be another optional one, but it is likely, based on how players have previously been managed through injuries, that Bavuma will have to do some light work then too.

As was the case in Mumbai, when Bavuma was withdrawn from the starting team just five minutes before the toss because of gastro illness, he will be given every opportunity to prove his readiness for the semifinal. 

If he isn’t fit, Reeza Hendricks, who has played twice at the tournament and scored 85 against England, will take Bavuma’s place. 

The injury cloud hanging over Bavuma and the confused messaging from the Proteas camp, where clarity about scans and treatment was not properly provided, has created unnecessary drama in the days leading up to the semifinal.

The increased volume around speculation about Bavuma also stems from his bad form at this tournament.

The remainder of the top seven batters have all made significant contributions at some stage in the competition, including the reserve batter Hendricks. Bavuma is averaging 20.71. Even his highest score of 35, against Australia in Lucknow, took 55 balls, and he grew visibly irritated in that innings with his inability to accelerate his scoring rate. 

While teammates and the coaching staff continue to give him their full support, his moderate returns with the bat will be an area the Australians will use as an additional psychological grenade to lob the Proteas’ way in the next few days.

Already South Africa’s World Cup history has cropped up, though Mitchell Starc, speaking on Monday, didn’t mention 1999 when asked about the prospect of facing the Proteas in the semifinal. 

Bubbly young pup Coetzee sets Proteas record he hopes will be broken soon

Pressure? What pressure? If he could, Gerald Coetzee would play the World Cup semifinal right now.
Sport
1 day ago

“Looking back at 2015, I think they were the only ones who could beat us, certainly at that tournament stage, but we did not play them,” he said. 

That competition’s format didn’t allow for a meeting between the two, though South Africa were a game away from facing Australia in the final that year but suffered a dramatic loss to New Zealand in Auckland.

“It’s funny now that we play everyone [all the teams in the group stage]. They had the better of us in Lucknow. Both teams have kept a close eye on each other,” Starc said.

“South Africa certainly have a potent attack and I have no doubt that conditions at Eden Gardens will be different from Lucknow.”

Those conditions may be affected by rain that has been forecast for Kolkata on Thursday raising the possibility of a reduced match or even a washout. In the event of the latter, Friday has been set aside as a reserve day, though the forecast for that day is even worse.

In the event of the semifinal not being played because of rain, South Africa will qualify for the final due to finishing higher on the points table than Australia at the end of the round robin phase.

READ MORE

Southern hemisphere bucks predictions in Indian World Cup

It was the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Virender Sehwag who confidently predicted before the World Cup that it would be dominated by Asian teams.
Sport
6 hours ago

‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph

Most cricketers would argue that good preparations make for good World Cup campaigns but after an injury-plagued buildup and a string of other ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Proteas going for broke against Aussies

The Proteas won’t attempt to fool themselves into thinking that Thursday’s semifinal against Australia is ‘just another match.’
Sport
1 day ago

Phehlukwayo stars in what is likely to be his only World Cup match

The Narendra Modi Stadium wasn’t exactly bursting at the seams
Sport
2 days ago

Van der Dussen asking SA to bat second does not mean they will lose

It won’t be as simple as winning the toss and batting when South Africa and Australia meet in the World Cup semifinal in Kolkata, even though both ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA end round-robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan

If South Africa hope to return to this vainglorious concrete edifice in a little over a week’s time, they will have to produce a performance of ...
Sport
2 days ago

India coach Dravid hails Iyer as backbone of middle order

India coach Rahul Dravid described Shreyas Iyer as the backbone of their middle order after the batsman made an unbeaten 128 in Sunday's World Cup ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Iyer and Rahul tons help India to thump Netherlands at World Cup

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hit hundreds as World Cup hosts India geared up for the semifinals with a crushing 160-run victory over the Netherlands on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Centurion Marsh sinks Bangladesh as Australia keep winning at World Cup

Mitchell Marsh blasted his second big century of the World Cup as Australia primed themselves for the semifinals by cruising to their seventh ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Bavuma showing ‘good objective signs of recovery’, says Proteas management Cricket
  2. ‘Lazarus’ Zampa pushes Proteas’ semi opponents Oz towards World Cup triumph Cricket
  3. What Sundowns coach Mokwena’s father KK Sono told him before AFL final Soccer
  4. Fifa boss Infantino praised Sundowns’ ‘magnificent football’, says Mokwena Soccer
  5. WATCH | Bobby Motaung speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ high turnover of coaches Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police