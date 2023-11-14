India’s Kuldeep expects tough semifinal for bowlers in Mumbai

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav expects the bowlers to have a tough time at Mumbai's batsman-friendly Wankhede Stadium when the hosts take on New Zealand in their World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

South Africa posted 399-7 against England and 382-5 against Bangladesh while India made 357-8 against Sri Lanka at the venue before Glenn Maxwell smashed an extraordinary double century as Australia chased down 291 against Afghanistan last week.

“It's a difficult venue to bowl in. The bounce is true and batsmen often dominate there. Unlike in Twenty20, the bowlers have plenty of time to come back into the game,” Kuldeep said on Sunday after India beat the Netherlands.

“But yes, you need a few early wickets to get on top of the game and the opponents.”