Sport

Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham

Today in SA sport history: November 23

22 November 2023 - 21:50
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1912 — The Springboks field 10 debutants and register their first win over Scotland, beating them 16-0 in Inverleith. The two debutant wings scored tries on the day, two by Jan Stegmann and the third by Boetie McHardy, who had competed at SA’s Olympic track and field trials in 1910. Legendary forward Boy Morkel, one of four Morkels in the team that day, scored SA’s fourth try. Another forward Morkel, Dougie, landed one conversion and fullback Gerhard Morkel landed a second conversion...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Does size really count in boxing? Sport
  2. 2027 Cricket World Cup tickets must be affordable, says CSA’s Ndzundzu Sport
  3. Amazing tale of Marnus Labuschagne, World Cup winner, which started in ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Five-try Boks thump England at Twickenham Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Late Lambie drop goal breaks England hearts Sport

Latest

  1. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  2. Lerena’s camp confident ‘Two Guns’ will have the draw on ‘Gachine Gun’ Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Playing away in Africa is tough enough without all the other ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport
  5. Rugby, cricket and soccer: SA’s former stars are upbeat about the future Sport

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct