Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham

22 November 2023 - 21:50
1912 — The Springboks field 10 debutants and register their first win over Scotland, beating them 16-0 in Inverleith. The two debutant wings scored tries on the day, two by Jan Stegmann and the third by Boetie McHardy, who had competed at SA’s Olympic track and field trials in 1910. Legendary forward Boy Morkel, one of four Morkels in the team that day, scored SA’s fourth try. Another forward Morkel, Dougie, landed one conversion and fullback Gerhard Morkel landed a second conversion...
