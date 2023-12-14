Powerade revamps multipurpose sports court in Orlando West Park

“Coming Back Strong Starts with a Pause” — this powerful tagline reflects how Powerade is actively challenging the “win at all costs” mindset so prevalent in the high-pressure world of sport.

The trusted sports drink brand from The Coca-Cola Company launched its ongoing “Power is Pause” campaign around the globe in 2022. This campaign champions prioritising wellbeing over winning by highlighting the often-overlooked regenerative benefits of a pause — taking a moment to enjoy laughter, introspection, community interaction and recovery.

“Power is Pause” is a reflection of the brand's commitment to not only providing athletes and ordinary citizens with hydration and replenishment, but igniting their inner tenacity to overcome obstacles and re-emerge even more motivated and stronger.

Taking this commitment beyond words, Powerade continually supports local athletic events and provides vital hydration stations during marathons. It's most recent endeavour to highlight how, by taking a step back to refresh you can come back stronger, the brand invested in the revitalisation of Soweto's Orlando West Park.

Unveiled in 2010, the Orlando West Park is a popular meeting place for the community; it features swings, a professional-size football pitch, a 1km running track and a basketball court.

This court was in need of some TLC. So the Powerade team gave it a makeover, transforming it into a modern multipurpose court that can be used for netball and basketball, among other activities.