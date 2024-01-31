Bafana coach Broos hits back at critics and takes a victory lap ... as well he should
After beating Morocco on Tuesday night the coach had every right to point out he knows what he is doing
31 January 2024 - 21:43
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has hit back at some of his critics in South Africa, though in a gentle enough manner to not be as controversial as is capable of, as he took a deserved victory lap after his team’s last 16 shock of Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)...
