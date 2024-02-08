Mzansi reacts: ‘The biggest win is Bafana made us love our national team again’

For Bafana Bafana, the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was not merely a football trophy battle, but a fight to win back the nation’s support after years of disgruntlement.
Nigeria crushed coach Hugo Broos’s team’s hopes of making it to the finals on Wednesday, beating Bafana 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out, but soccer fans have applauded Bafana for “fighting till the very end” with messages of support dominating social media charts. A dramatic and enthralling full time and extra time of Wednesday's semifinal in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, ended 1-1.
The South Africans fought bravely in the Afcon after enduring immense criticism when their campaign got off to a bad start with a 2-0 defeat against Mali.
Their comeback, beating Namibia 4-0 and drawing 0-0 against Tunisia to progress past Group E in second place showed their resilience. Bafana then spectacularly knocked out 2022 World Cup semifinalist and Africa’s top-ranked side Morocco in the last 16 (2-0).
The team's fighting displays continued with their nail-biting quarterfinal against Cape Verde when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made four saves in the penalty shoot-out.
Their determination made it possible for fans to have rivalry with three-time Afcon champions Nigeria during commentary which topped X trending charts ahead of Wednesday’s game. Losing to the Super Eagles is no shame to South Africa.
“You fought like warriors,” minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa said addressing the players.
Kodwa said Bafana would be welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa when they return to the country.
“We are proud of you as a country. You are our heroes. I want to thank you for the sacrifices you have made on behalf of the country. You are an inspiration to many young people from areas such as Mdantsane, Soweto and Mamelodi. I am sure even the doubting Thomas’s never expected that after the loss to Mali,” Kodwa said.
Here are some reactions from social media:
Mzansi reacts: ‘The biggest win is Bafana made us love our national team again’
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
For Bafana Bafana, the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was not merely a football trophy battle, but a fight to win back the nation’s support after years of disgruntlement.
Nigeria crushed coach Hugo Broos’s team’s hopes of making it to the finals on Wednesday, beating Bafana 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out, but soccer fans have applauded Bafana for “fighting till the very end” with messages of support dominating social media charts. A dramatic and enthralling full time and extra time of Wednesday's semifinal in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, ended 1-1.
The South Africans fought bravely in the Afcon after enduring immense criticism when their campaign got off to a bad start with a 2-0 defeat against Mali.
Their comeback, beating Namibia 4-0 and drawing 0-0 against Tunisia to progress past Group E in second place showed their resilience. Bafana then spectacularly knocked out 2022 World Cup semifinalist and Africa’s top-ranked side Morocco in the last 16 (2-0).
The team's fighting displays continued with their nail-biting quarterfinal against Cape Verde when goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made four saves in the penalty shoot-out.
Their determination made it possible for fans to have rivalry with three-time Afcon champions Nigeria during commentary which topped X trending charts ahead of Wednesday’s game. Losing to the Super Eagles is no shame to South Africa.
“You fought like warriors,” minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa said addressing the players.
Kodwa said Bafana would be welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa when they return to the country.
“We are proud of you as a country. You are our heroes. I want to thank you for the sacrifices you have made on behalf of the country. You are an inspiration to many young people from areas such as Mdantsane, Soweto and Mamelodi. I am sure even the doubting Thomas’s never expected that after the loss to Mali,” Kodwa said.
Here are some reactions from social media:
READ MORE:
No Hollywood ending for brave Bafana in penalties defeat to Super Eagles
POLL | Are you proud of Bafana Bafana?
How Bafana Bafana made history in Ivory Coast
'I am proud to coach this national team': Broos clarifies he is staying with Bafana
‘People at home have hope again in Bafana’: players proud of Afcon display
BLOW BY BLOW | Nigeria edge Bafana on penalties in superb Afcon semifinal
MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN IVORY COAST | Analyst Mali an unsung hero for Bafana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos