Bvuma, 28, who recently returned to Chiefs’ starting line-up after Petersen and Itumeleng Khune were the preferred choices, expressed excitement at signing a new deal.
“I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue representing Kaizer Chiefs,” he said.
“This club has been my home for years and I am highly motivated to work harder for our fans and bring more success to the gold and black jersey.”
Petersen said he is happy to continue his journey with Chiefs.
“We need to keep working hard as a collective so we can reward the chair and the millions of supporters who fill our stadiums every week to see us play by bringing some silverware to Naturena.”
Chiefs have gone eight seasons without a trophy.
Kaizer Chiefs announce new deals for three players
Kaizer Chiefs have announced contract extensions for three players.
Exciting midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and goalkeepers Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen have added to their time at Naturena. All three had contracts that were due to expire at the end of the season.
The club has moved swiftly to tie the two keepers down for another two years with the Soweto giants.
Ngcobo, a Chiefs development product, also signed a new two-year deal with an option of another year in 2026.
Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said the players have earned new deals because of their dedication to the Soweto giants.
“Bruce, 'Mshini' [Ngcobo] and Brandon have shown immense potential as Chiefs players and have displayed great dedication to the club,” Motaung Jr said.
“We believe in their abilities and are confident they will continue to be an integral part of our team's success in the coming years. We are excited to see them reach new heights.”
Ngcobo, 24, who has been with Chiefs' senior team since 2017, promised to repay the faith the club has shown in him.
“I shall work hard to ensure that I contribute as much as I can as the team works on securing a trophy for the multitudes of supporters who are always behind us,” Ngcobo said.
