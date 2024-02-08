KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Clear-thinking Kodwa sees the bigger picture
Finally, a minister who sees excellence, sees unity and does not seek to divide along racial lines
08 February 2024 - 22:32
Finally, a minister of sport in South Africa with an appreciation of sport, the power of sport to unify, and an individual with no interest in playing selector, evoking hysteria or trumpeting perceptions in the guise of fact...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.