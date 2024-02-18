Sport

Blast from the past: Schutte wins slugfest over ‘real life’ Rocky

Today in SA sport history: February 19

18 February 2024 - 20:31
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1977 — Former SA heavyweight champion Mike Schutte outpoints world title contender Chuck Wepner over 10 rounds at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. He survived after being tagged in the ninth round, and received an extra minute’s break at the start of the 10th round when the ring lights suddenly went out. Wepner had lost his 1975 title bid to Muhammad Ali in brave fashion, inspiring the Rocky movie by Sylvester Stallone...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Birkett and Fenn win men’s, Solms and Behn take women’s Dusi races Sport
  2. SA cricket mourns Mike Procter, who left an indelible mark Sport
  3. Boardroom decisions scupper Olympic dreams Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Wasim wobbles SA batsmen in East London Sport
  5. Blast from the past: McCarthy turns on the magic with four goals against Namibia Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Thys gets his timing right in Tokyo Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Bertish charges to big-wave victory at Mavericks Sport

Most read

  1. Here’s young talent Broos can look to as he refreshes Bafana for World Cup 2026 Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | A storm of young talent is brewing in Cape Town Sport
  3. Blast from the past: McCarthy turns on the magic with four goals against Namibia Sport
  4. Tournament ratings: how each player fared as Bafana won Afcon bronze Sport
  5. Promoter promises more world champs after 38-yr-old Chauke’s unlikely win Sport

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5