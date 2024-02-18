EDITORIAL | From Bonang to Beyoncé, it’s time to spotlight celebrity political opinions
Whether it’s Thula Sindi or Taylor Swift, it’s high time we seek consistency in the opinions of celebrities who commodify their views on politics
18 February 2024 - 20:30
When they aren’t jet-setting or ruling red carpets, celebrities can often let us in on their world in less remarkable ways. And no, this is not during those big tell-all interviews we’re used to watching or reading about but when they are compelled to share their opinions on sociopolitical matters...
