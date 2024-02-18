Sport

Birkett and Fenn win men’s, Solms and Behn take women’s Dusi races

18 February 2024 - 13:14 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn celebrate after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon men's race at the finish at Blue Lagoon in Durban on Saturday.
Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn celebrate after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon men's race at the finish at Blue Lagoon in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Andy Birkett and Matthew Fenn and Abby Solms and Jessica Behn did exactly what was expected on Saturday and duly wrapped up their 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon titles, though or the men’s winners, the stage from Inanda Dam to Durban nearly turned into a disaster.

For Birkett it was his 14th victory and he takes his “Crown Prince” title to within one win of the remarkable record of 15 by “Dusi King” Graeme Pope-Ellis achieved in the 1970s and 80s.

Team My Life’s Msawenkosi Mtolo and Sbonelo Khwela ended 6min 14sec behind in second position in the men’s race, but will take heart from the fact they kept the leaders under pressure for the entire event.

The stars of the final day were third-placed Bongani Ntinga and Sandile Mtolo who produced a blistering final stage. By recording the fastest time for day three — five minutes quicker than Birkett and Fenn — they could finally break the deadlock for the race for the podium and relegate Banetse Nkhoesa and Siseko Ntondini to fourth. This was despite Nkhoesa and Ntondini recording the second-fastest time of the day.

Under-23 winners Scott Little and Jeremy Maher ended fifth overall.

Abby Solms and Jessica Behn celebrate after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon women's race.
Abby Solms and Jessica Behn celebrate after winning the 2024 Dusi Canoe Marathon women's race.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

In the women’s battle Bridgitte Hartley and Hilary Bruss claimed second after losing four minutes to Solms and Behn over the final stage to end 14min behind overall. Jenna Nisbet and Nix Birkett rounded out the podium 11min further back.

This was Solms’ fourth victory and puts her up as one of the most successful women’s Dusi paddlers. The late decision for the winner of the 2016, 2017 and 2022 races to team up with the matric schoolgirl proved a masterstroke.

Behn, a pupil at Epworth School in Pietermaritzburg, is believed to be the youngest winner in the race’s history and is clearly heading for a great future in the sport.

“I think each of my wins is pretty special in their own way, but Jess and my partnership was such a late decision,” said Solms.

“We only decided mid-December — so two months ago we would not have thought this could happen. For it to come together so quickly is unbelievable.

IN PICS | Experience and youthful exuberance combine in Dusi canoe marathon

Youth and experience was the theme of the day at the 2024 Dusi Canoe marathon in Durban as veteran paddlers Andy Birkett and Abby Solms combined with ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“I am so proud of Jess to probably be the youngest ever winner of the Dusi.

“Jess’s partner had to pull out and I had not committed to another partner so it was a nice opportunity for me to get back in a boat and to be able to pass on some of my experience.”

While the women’s champions enjoyed an uneventful cruise to the title in Durban on Saturday, Birkett and Fenn thought the victory had slipped from their grasp when they got lost on a small, insignificant portage around Five Fingers Rapid.

“After we jumped in at Tops [Needle Rapid], I thought I was driving well and I was not hitting many rocks,” Birkett said.

“We had a few mishaps on day one and two when we got some holes in the boat and took in quite a bit of water. So I thought maybe today it would go according to plan. We planned to have a conservative race and take no risks.

 “Then at Five Fingers we heard it was a compulsory portage and we got so lost trying to find the river again. At one point we were bushwhacking and I said to Matt, ‘We are stuffed, it’s race over’.

SA rower Bales-Smith makes dramatic comeback from terrifying stabbing

The 27-year-old former Grey High pupil was attacked while cycling and stabbed three times in October last year
Sport
5 days ago

“We were literally leopard-crawling through the undergrowth and throwing the boat over the top. But Matt was determined and said, ‘I can see the water, so we can get there’.

“When we got going, back in [the river], we did not know if the guys were actually ahead of us or not. It was only when we got splits at Pumphouse that we know the guys were not ahead of us.

“But that is the Dusi — it throws all sorts of curveballs at you for three days.”

Birkett won his first Dusi with Jason Graham in 2010 and has been the dominant force in the race since then, losing just once, in 2013 to Lance Kime in a singles year. He now has eight K2 victories with seven different partners and six K1 wins. This was his 11th win in a row since 2014.

The 33-year-old Birkett is a former world marathon champion and current silver medallist, while his 22-year-old partner is the 2023 U-23 world surfski champion, so the duo was always likely to dominate things on the long paddling stretches of the final two days.

 

Men:

  1. Andy Birkett / Matthew Fenn (2:28:02; 2:26:37; 2:24:55) 7:19:35
  2. Msawenkosi Mtolo / Sbonelo Khwela (2:27:36; 2:32:19; 2:25:53) 7:25:49
  3. Bongani Ntinga / Sandile Mtolo (2:32:44; 2:35:12; 2:19:41) 7:27:38
  4. Banetse Nkhoesa / Siseko Ntondini (2:32:48; 2:35:11; 2:22:33) 7:30:32
  5. Scott Little / Jeremy Maher (2:35:16; 2:34:23; 2:23:00) 7:32:40
  6. Thulani Mbanjwa / Kwandokuhle Mzolo (2:35:29; 2:34:13; 2:26:47) 7:36:29
  7. Alan Houston / Dirk Van Den Berg (2:42:07; 2:37:10; 2:28:43) 7:48:00
  8. Lindokuhle Maphumulo / Minenhle Ngubane (2:43:14; 2:40:26; 2:26:55) 7:50:36
  9. Thabani Msia / Nqobile Makhanya (2:39:31; 2:38:34; 2:36:59) 7:55:04
  10. Ross Palframan / Murray Behn (2:42:25; 2:49:11; 2:24:31) 7:56:07

 

Mixed:

  1. Hank McGregor / Pippa McGregor (2:54:11; 2:47:18; 2:28:19) 8:09:50
  2. Bradley Boulle / Emma Hatfield (3:00:52; 2:53:25; 2:37:26) 8:31:45
  3. Dave McKenzie / Helen Buley (3:16:32; 3:05:54; 2:50:20) 9:12:47
  4. Abbey Hackland / James Hackland (3:24:14; 3:19:35; 2:55:56) 9:39:46
  5. Menzi Mthembu / Maritsa Gouws (3:48:00; 3:34:13; 2:59:57) 10:22:11

 

Women:

  1. Abby Solms / Jessica Behn (3:00:14; 2:54:20; 2:38:27) 8:33:02
  2. Bridgitte Hartley / Hilary Bruss (3:09:37; 2:55:16; 2:42:44) 8:47:38
  3. Jenna Nisbet / Nix Birkett (3:16:28; 3:02:10; 2:39:57) 8:58:37
  4. Amy Hulett / Neriyah Dill (3:23:01; 3:14:05; 2:56:28) 9:33:35
  5. Shannon Parker-Dennison / Nosipho Mthembu (3:27:02; 3:17:24; 2:57:17) 9:41:44

 

Dusi Canoe Marathon

MORE:

Christie set to row the globe

Dusi queen Christie Mackenzie became the first South African woman to climb onto a marathon world championship podium last weekend, after bronze in ...
Sport
5 months ago

Paddling star Bridgitte Hartley retires from sprints, pushes for distance

Bridgitte Hartley, who won SA’s only Olympic canoeing medal in the most dramatic fashion at London 2012, has retired from sprint racing, Canoeing SA ...
Sport
10 months ago

Birkett wins 10th consecutive Dusi title in 'challenging' conditions

Legendary canoeist Andy Birkett maintained his decade-long monopoly of the Dusi canoe marathon with a dominant victory in the 2023 edition of the ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Botswana star breaks Wayde's world mark in Pretoria, praises Van Niekerk Sport
  2. 'He's no Mo Salah,' Broos says of Percy Tau's role in Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. ‘That’s my son’: Deputy minister Pinky Kekana a proud mom as Bafana defender ... Soccer
  4. Sivenathi Nontshinga wins in Mexico with come-from-behind knockout Sport
  5. Coetzé, Van Niekerk power their way to sprint semifinals at world champs Sport

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5