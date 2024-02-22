Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | Team player Fouche has paid his dues as Bok call-up beckons

Neethling Fouche has, for the past decade, patiently done his apprenticeship as a tighthead prop at the Stormers

22 February 2024 - 20:34 By Mark Keohane

Neethling Fouche is the greatest example that the best things do indeed come to those with patience, especially those who don’t confuse being patient with being idle...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | A storm of young talent is brewing in Cape Town Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Clear-thinking Kodwa sees the bigger picture Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Six Nations just a warm-up for the real deal Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | France, sans Dupont and Ireland, sans Sexton look to bounce back Sport

Most read

  1. Sharper bite made Khuliso Mudau a star at Afcon and put him on the European ... Sport
  2. Bok star Mapimpi backs Border-Sharks strategic deal Sport
  3. Top SA swimming coach says Paris Olympics look scary after Doha Sport
  4. Gcobani Bobo and wife’s doccie on Aseza Hele shines light on women’s sport Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024