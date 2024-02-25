Sport

Mpengesi plans women’s team for Chippa United in Buffalo City

Club working flat-out on first professional women’s team for the Eastern Cape

25 February 2024 - 21:15 By Anathi Wulushe

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi is known for juggling many balls and will now add another to the mix as he pursues the establishment of his club’s women’s team...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SABC in scramble for Bafana, Banyana rights Sport
  2. Ramović drops F-bombs describing call with Mokwena, alleges Sundowns boss lied Soccer
  3. Mampara of the week: Chippa Mpengesi Hogarth

Most read

  1. Bafana’s midfield bull Sithole explains why he’s still in Portugal’s second tier Sport
  2. Top SA swimming coach says Paris Olympics look scary after Doha Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  4. Stubbs’s sublime display elevates importance of Four-Day competition Sport
  5. Sharper bite made Khuliso Mudau a star at Afcon and put him on the European ... Sport

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'