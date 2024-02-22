Ramović said his comment aimed at Mokwena in November that “a strong coach will not find excuses” was in response to the Downs coach complaining about missing seven players after being dumped out of the Carling Knockout last 16 by Galaxy in October.
Ramović drops F-bombs describing call with Mokwena, alleges Sundowns boss lied
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović on Thursday made stunning allegations against Rulani Mokwena, dropping the F-bomb repeatedly describing an alleged phone call he received from his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart.
Ramović was speaking in a Nedbank Cup press conference before Galaxy’s last 32 meeting against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale outside Durban on Friday.
He also alleged Mokwena lied when the Downs' boss said in a press conference this week he received an apology from Hugo Broos in January over comments the Bafana Bafana coach was quoted as saying in the Belgian press before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). These included a quote that Mokwena “pretends he is God”.
The Galaxy coach, responding to Mokwena’s assertion made in a press conference on Monday that he also called Ramović over comments the German made in the media in late November, detailed an expletive-filled phone call he allegedly received from the Sundowns coach.
Mokwena, reached on his cellphone in Mauritania, said he would not respond to Ramović’s allegations until he returns to South Africa after Sundowns’ Caf Champions League group match against Nouadhibou in Nouakchott on Saturday.
‘Broos apologised’: Mokwena ready for meeting and better relationship with Bafana coach
“So I got a call on the bus trip to Mbombela. I picked up the phone and he started to yell and scream. He told me he would make it short but talked for 10 minutes or entertained me with a lot of nonsense.
“What he said to me was, ‘Who the f**k are you to come to my f**king country and talk to me like this. Do you know who my parents are? Be careful how you talk because you are in my f**king country’.
“I told him I do not care who his parents are and then he hung up the phone.
“I was very disappointed because I think to get treated like this by a colleague is a very, let’s say small-minded talk.”
Ramović said he spoke to Broos on Wednesday about Mokwena’s allegation that the Downs coach received an apology from the Bafana coach.
Sundowns to miss Mvala, Mudau in Caf match as Mokwena rues Bafana injuries
“With his [Broos’] permission I asked if I could tell what Broos said [to me]. He said, yes [I have permission] because it’s true. He [Mokwena] never called Broos and he [Broos] never apologised to Rulani.
“This is a big lie, but this is what I don’t deal with. Sundowns have to deal with a coach who put [forward] stories that are not true.
“If you don’t believe me, ask Broos.
“The things Broos was quoted on in the [Belgian] media he did not say and he sent a message to Rulani saying he did not say those — there was no apology or anything.
“But maybe who should apologise to Broos is Rulani. After the [Democratic Republic of] Congo [third-placed Afcon] game, Rulani went into the Bafana dressing room. It’s not his team and I think no-one should disrespect a colleague by going into a dressing room and speaking to players.
“Yes, he got an invitation from the Safa president [Danny Jordaan]. But even then a coach should never go there.”
Attempts to reach Broos for a response were unsuccessful as the Bafana coach is in Belgium on a break after steering the national team to the Nations Cup bronze medal.
