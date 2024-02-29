Blast from the past: Scheckter is crowned King of Kyalami
Today in SA sport history: March 1
29 February 2024 - 21:38
1966 — In a race billed as the “Olympic final that never was”, Karen Muir breaks the 110-yard backstroke world record at Durban’s beach baths, beating local rival Ann Fairlie, France’s Kiki Caron and American Cathy Ferguson. Ferguson and Caron were the gold and silver medallists in this event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, from which South Africa had been barred. Muir’s time was 68 seconds, which would translated into 67.5 sec over the shorter but official 100 metres, 0.1 sec quicker than Ferguson’s world record...
