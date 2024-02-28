Blast from the past: Birkett and Nzimande romp to Dusi victory
Today in SA sport history: February 29
28 February 2024 - 20:33
1992 — South Africa’s cricketers come down to earth with a bump at their maiden World Cup when they are comprehensively beaten by New Zealand in Auckland, in their second game of the tournament. South Africa were on a high after beating co-hosts Australia, also the defending champions, in the opening match of the tournament. Batting first in the second match, SA scored 190/7, but the Kiwis, spearheaded by Mike Greatbatch, raced to victory in the 35th over. Both teams went on to make the semifinals...
