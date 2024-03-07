No title at stake? Joshua is fighting for the credibility of boxing
It’s a fight that shouldn’t be happening, given that Anthony Joshua has engaged in 30 professional fights while MMA specialist Francis Ngannou has had just one
07 March 2024 - 21:49
No world title will be at stake when Anthony Joshua steps into the ring against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on Friday night, but the British heavyweight will be fighting for something far more important — the dignity of boxing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.