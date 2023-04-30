Boxing
Bongani Mahlangu wants to make his national title a family business
At 43, he defended the title and wants to go on fighting until 50 — and for his son to take over the belt
30 April 2023 - 00:00
National boxing champion Bongani Mahlangu moonlights as a small-time entrepreneur who’s looking to turn his South African junior-featherweight title into a family business...
Boxing
Bongani Mahlangu wants to make his national title a family business
At 43, he defended the title and wants to go on fighting until 50 — and for his son to take over the belt
National boxing champion Bongani Mahlangu moonlights as a small-time entrepreneur who’s looking to turn his South African junior-featherweight title into a family business...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos