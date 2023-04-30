Sport

Boxing

Bongani Mahlangu wants to make his national title a family business

At 43, he defended the title and wants to go on fighting until 50 — and for his son to take over the belt

30 April 2023 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

National boxing champion Bongani Mahlangu moonlights as a small-time entrepreneur who’s looking to turn his South African junior-featherweight title into a family business...

