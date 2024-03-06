Sport

Boxing SA fight deepens as former acting CEO attacks his replacement

06 March 2024 - 08:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Boxing South Africa acting CEO Erick Sithole, left, with Luthando Jack, former chair of the outgoing BSA board.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

In the latest twist in the seemingly unending saga that is local fisticuffs, the former acting CEO of Boxing South Africa (BSA) has written an affidavit rubbishing the man who replaced him and sports minister Zizi Kodwa.

Erick Sithole and the bulk of the previous BSA board are allied to the group of promoters who interdicted the new executive appointed by Kodwa in December.

The new board operated for one day before the court action against it was granted, but in that time they lifted the suspension of Mandla Ntlanganiso, the director of operations who had been sidelined without disciplinary action in mid-August, and made him acting CEO.

Kodwa recently appointed Ntlanganiso as the accounting authority in charge of BSA so the regulator could continue to function without a board, with the matter to be argued in court at a later date.

The group of promoters had previously alleged Ntlanganiso’s appointment as acting CEO was illegal. 

On Tuesday Sithole signed an affidavit that quickly started circulating the digital corridors of boxing.

Sithole, who, along with the outgoing board, was unable to give details on the allegations against Ntlanganiso when they appeared before Parliament’s sport portfolio committee in mid-November, listed a string of accusations in his affidavit.

“A subsequent investigation by KP Seabi Attorneys confirmed a prima facie case of gross misconduct against Ntlanganiso. Without giving all the details of the charges, which I consider very serious, the findings of the investigation established Ntlanganiso had committed about six charges.”

Sithole listed five — “gross dishonesty or fraud, gross negligence, gross insubordination, contraventions of sections of the Boxing Act and improper and unacceptable conduct.”

Ntlanganiso described the claims as “nonsense” and said they were meant to discredit him.

Sithole, together with the previous board, was accused of contravening the Boxing Act on a few occasions. He said the new board had not been briefed on the allegations against Ntlanganiso.

Sithole said he felt compelled to comment after Kodwa had appointed Ntlanganiso as the accounting authority.

“It is important to state that at all material times before the lifting of the suspension of Ntlanganiso the minister was aware of his suspension.”

Everyone in boxing was aware of Ntlanganiso’s suspension, but nobody knew the reasons, something Sithole and the board failed to mention publicly before leaving office on December 11.

It was no secret that Sithole and Ntlanganiso did not get along and there was a feeling in some quarters that Ntlanganiso’s suspension was bogus. 

“At no stage did the minister request a report on the allegations and neither did the new board. Standard practice required the new board should act on the basis of a handover report, but it did not do so,” said Sithole.

“The minister has publicly on several occasions issued or made comments in the media expressing delight at the lifting of the suspension of Ntlanganiso and his appointment as acting CEO.

“In light of the above I wish to express serious concern with the contravention of the rule of law and interference with the disciplinary hearing of Ntlanganiso by the new board and the minister.

“It appears to me the minister has publicly approved the conduct of the new board and expressed comfort in the upliftment of the suspension.

“In the circumstances the appointment of Ntlanganiso as accounting authority by the minister seems to be intended to ensure the charges against Ntlanganiso never [resurface] as he is now vested with powers of the board and cannot charge himself.

“This appears to be interference by the minister in a disciplinary hearing and is against the rule of law. The minister ought not, in my view, interfere with disciplinary processes or endorse and approve actions or decisions that undermine due process.”

TimesLIVE tried contacting Sithole, asking him the purpose behind his affidavit. If he responds the story will be updated to reflect his view.

It remains to be seen whether Ntlanganiso’s appointment will be good for boxing, though he’s already shown he is far more approachable than Sithole and the previous board. 

What seems certain is boxing is better off without the previous board and Sithole. 

