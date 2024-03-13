Sport

Rassie not in unchartered waters

Bok coach has to weigh up the continued candidacy of his foreign-based captain

13 March 2024 - 22:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Rassie Erasmus is not the first Springbok head coach having to consider the continued candidacy of a successful captain that has sought greener pastures...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Blitzboks fly towards aerial consistency Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Sold-out signs at Loftus show SA rugby’s feel-good factor Sport
  3. Alignment camp gets thumbs up: Boks lay foundation for taxing season Rugby
  4. New Bok staff hit deck running Rugby

Most read

  1. Heart condition weighed heavily on Lood Sport
  2. Welkom’s finest, Mofokeng, wears many hats Sport
  3. ‘He made history’: how Thabiso Lebitso became Pirates’ unlikely derby hero Sport
  4. Leaving 9-to-5 job a blessing in disguise for Tigers skipper Lebesa Selepe Sport
  5. Blast from the past: The Big Easy swings to second US Open title Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance
Johannesburg's dry taps partly blamed on heatwave