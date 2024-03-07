Camp gets thumbs up: Boks lay foundation for taxing season
The Springbok alignment camp concluded with head coach Rassie Erasmus giving the exercise the thumbs up.
The camp — which marked the first of three Springbok alignment exercises before the international season kicks off in June — started with a two-day strategic session with the coaches on Monday and Tuesday. The coaches and strength and conditioning staff presented their plans and expectations to the invited players on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The camp was invaluable both in terms of developing our structures for the next few seasons and in getting the coaches and players to get to know one another better off the field, especially with the introduction of Jerry [Flannery], Tony [Brown] and Jaco [Peyper] to our coaching staff,” Erasmus said.
He added that they succeeded in their objective of getting the players to understand what is required to play at the highest level, while also exposing them to the Springboks' way of doing things.
The coaches, plus Jaco Peyper, the national laws’ adviser, presented a broad outline of their plans to the players on Wednesday and held a series of split forwards and backs sessions on Thursday. The Springbok macro-plan for the year was also unveiled.
“I must give credit to the players for their enthusiasm and excitement to learn how we operate in the Springbok set-up and for buying into our structures,” said Erasmus.
“We believe the last two days will be invaluable in laying a good foundation for our next two alignment camps and the season ahead.”
The back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions will return to the field for the first time since lifting Webb Ellis Cup in France last year on June 22 against Wales at Twickenham before hosting Ireland and Portugal in the Incoming Series in July.
The Boks play Ireland in back-to-back Tests in Pretoria and Durban on July 6 and 13 before lining up against Portugal in their historic first Test in Bloemfontein on July 20.
The next two alignment camps will be hosted between May 1 and 3 and May 22 to 24, with the venues to be announced later.