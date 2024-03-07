Camp gets thumbs up: Boks lay foundation for taxing season

The Springbok alignment camp concluded with head coach Rassie Erasmus giving the exercise the thumbs up.

The camp — which marked the first of three Springbok alignment exercises before the international season kicks off in June — started with a two-day strategic session with the coaches on Monday and Tuesday. The coaches and strength and conditioning staff presented their plans and expectations to the invited players on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The camp was invaluable both in terms of developing our structures for the next few seasons and in getting the coaches and players to get to know one another better off the field, especially with the introduction of Jerry [Flannery], Tony [Brown] and Jaco [Peyper] to our coaching staff,” Erasmus said.

He added that they succeeded in their objective of getting the players to understand what is required to play at the highest level, while also exposing them to the Springboks' way of doing things.