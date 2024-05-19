OPINION | Khune deserved better from Chiefs than two signed jerseys in a near-empty stadium

A more fitting honour for Khune would have been a benefit year — a series of high and low-profile events where he would be properly celebrated

The desperate depths the once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs have sunk to were laid bare in front of a near-empty FNB Stadium on Saturday with a scant ‘honour’ of club legend and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune...