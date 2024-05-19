OPINION | Khune deserved better from Chiefs than two signed jerseys in a near-empty stadium
A more fitting honour for Khune would have been a benefit year — a series of high and low-profile events where he would be properly celebrated
19 May 2024 - 20:41
The desperate depths the once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs have sunk to were laid bare in front of a near-empty FNB Stadium on Saturday with a scant ‘honour’ of club legend and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.