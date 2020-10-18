Virus threatens to kill Ardern’s big plans after crushing NZ election win

ANALYSIS | Her leadership might have united Kiwis in crisis, but critics doubt her ability to deliver a recovery

Jacinda Ardern’s landslide election win gives her a mandate for the transformational change she has been promising New Zealand for three years, but the Covid-19 pandemic may limit what she can actually do.



The prime minister’s signature achievement in all but eliminating the new coronavirus from the Pacific island nation through strict lockdowns propelled her to victory on Saturday. But this approach may also hinder the recovery New Zealanders are hoping for and the progressive policies Ardern champions...