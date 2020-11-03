Johnny may come lately after losing ‘wife-beater’ case, but it Deppends on producers
Some insiders think the actor’s swashbuckling days are over, others say his talent will do the talking
03 November 2020 - 20:26
Johnny Depp’s loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star, but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday.
Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater” during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard...
