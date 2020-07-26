Opinion

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: the car-crash climax of our celeb-obsessed times

We want all the details on the private lives of celebrities, but when we get them, we resent them for being people too, writes Paula Andropoulos

Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart have crossed my mind repeatedly over the past few days, ever since the details of derailed superstar Johnny Depp's suit against The Sun first infiltrated my consciousness.



Even for a millennial such as myself, the Bacall-Bogart union still registers as iconic: he was a rakish, uber-masculine bad-boy with gang affiliations, and she was the beautiful ingenue who ultimately sacrificed her career to play housewife. It's not a modern love story, but its fairy-tale status has successfully outlived its protagonists...