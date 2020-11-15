Trump’s sh*t-to-a-blanket tactics inflame supporters and delay transition

US president is still refusing to concede defeat as he looks for ways to stay in the spotlight ahead of 2024

The transition to US president-elect Joe Biden’s administration remained in political limbo on Sunday, a day after tens of thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters poured into the nation’s capital to echo his false claims of election fraud.



Biden has spent days huddled with advisers as he weighs whom to appoint to his cabinet, fields congratulatory calls from world leaders and maps out the policies he will pursue after being sworn in on January 20. ..